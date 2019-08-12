Home
McPHERSON Yvonne Pamela (Eve) Thursday August 8th 2019 Peacefully at Port Macquarie. Late of Mingaletta Aged Care and Formerly of The Retreat Village, Port Macquarie. Loving Wife of Graham (Deceased) Much Loved Mother & Mother in law of Judy & Eddie, Chris & Rebecca, Graham & Petra and adored Gran/Nan of Courtney & Nicalie. Aged 83 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Eve Will Be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings Funeral Service, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 13th August 2019 commencing at 2.00PM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 12, 2019
