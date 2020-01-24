|
COOPER Yvonne May Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at Garden Lodge Nursing Home, Garden Village. Formerly of Anne Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly Loved Wife of Cliff (deceased), much Loved Mother of Glen (deceased), David and Ashley, A Devoted Grandmother of Chantelle and Glen. Privately cremated on 21st January 2020 at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Port Macquarie. In Her 93rd Year Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by Family and Friends.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 24, 2020