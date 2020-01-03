|
HYDE Yvonne Claire ( Eve) December 30th 2019 Peacefully at Hospital late of River Park Road Port Macquarie, Dearly Beloved Wife Of Ted and loving Mother and Mother In-law of Julie & Graham (Deceased), Graeme & Ann (Deceased) and Kerrie, Very Much Loved Gam of Kate, Emma, Casey, Brodie & Sarah and Great Grandma of Graeson, Paddy & Callie. Aged 83 years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Eve will be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium Philip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Tuesday January 7th 2020 commencing at 1-00PM By Special Request No Floral Tributes, in lieu of Donations to the Hastings Cancer Trust In Memory of Eve would Be Appreciated and a donation Box will Be Available at the Chapel.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 3, 2020