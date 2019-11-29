Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JOHN (BILL) PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
WILLIAM JOHN (BILL) PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS (BILL) WILLIAM JOHN Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019 at St. Agnes Hostel and formerly of Lourdes Village and Florida Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Gwen (deceased), Loving Father of Coralie, Ken (Deceased), Mary, Debbie and Dawn and Father in law to their Partners. Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their families Aged 94 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Bill's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 commencing at 11.30am
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -