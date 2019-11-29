|
PHILLIPS (BILL) WILLIAM JOHN Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019 at St. Agnes Hostel and formerly of Lourdes Village and Florida Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Gwen (deceased), Loving Father of Coralie, Ken (Deceased), Mary, Debbie and Dawn and Father in law to their Partners. Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their families Aged 94 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Bill's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 commencing at 11.30am
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 29, 2019