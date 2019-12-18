Home
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Warren HOLTEN


1948 - 2019
Warren HOLTEN Notice
Holten Warren (Known as Batman) Passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December , 2019 Late of The Jib, Port Macquarie, Dearly beloved Husband of Julie. Loved Father of Warren and Daniel and their Families. Much loved Brother and Brother-In-Law of Joan, Kevin and Deb, Carol and Darryl, and their Families. Loving son-In-Law to Margaret. And his loving Holten and Moran Families. Aged 71 Years. Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service of Warren's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th December,2019 commencing at 10.a.m.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 18, 2019
