BOSTON Vivienne "Joan" Passed away peacefully 22nd January, 2020
Aged 100 Years
Late of Lincoln Gardens Retirement Village, Port Macquarie
Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec), much loved mother of Suzette, James (dec), Kim, Kell, Vicki & Tamra
Loving Grandmother, Great Grand Mother & Great Great Grand Mother
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 28th January, 2020 commencing 1pm
'Family Requests Dress Brightly Like Joan'
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 27, 2020