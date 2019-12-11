|
|
WILMEN Victor Neil Fondly Known As Vic
Passed away peacefully on 5th December 2019.
Aged 78 Years.
Late Of Melaleuca Village, Port Macquarie.
Loving Husband of Mary, Much loved Father of Norman, Gregory (Dec), Craig, Deidrie and Julie-Ann, Loving Pop to many Grandchildren and Great Grand Children.
A Celebration of Victor's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 11th December, 2019 commencing at 11.30am, thence for internment in the lawn cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 11, 2019