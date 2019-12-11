Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Victor Neil WILMEN

Victor Neil WILMEN Notice
WILMEN Victor Neil Fondly Known As Vic

Passed away peacefully on 5th December 2019.

Aged 78 Years.

Late Of Melaleuca Village, Port Macquarie.

Loving Husband of Mary, Much loved Father of Norman, Gregory (Dec), Craig, Deidrie and Julie-Ann, Loving Pop to many Grandchildren and Great Grand Children.

A Celebration of Victor's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 11th December, 2019 commencing at 11.30am, thence for internment in the lawn cemetery.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 11, 2019
