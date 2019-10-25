|
WALKER (VAL) Valerie Adeline Passed away peacefully on Monday 21st October 2019 at Mingaletta Uniting Age Care, and formerly of Bridge Street, Port Macquarie, Dearly beloved Wife of Bob (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of Suzanne and Kevin (both deceased), Rod and Kathy and very much Loved Grandmother of Brett and Grace, and Leigh and Great Grandmother of Ceara, Rose and Scarlett. Aged 91 years A Service of Thanksgiving for Val's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 28th October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 25, 2019