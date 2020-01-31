Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia CUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Lorraine CUTLER

Add a Memory
Sylvia Lorraine CUTLER Notice
CUTLER Sylvia Lorraine Passed away on Monday 27th January 2020. Late of Robina and formerly of Plymouth Place, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Allan (deceased), Loving Mother of Sue and Greg, Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother to their Families. Aged 95 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Sylvia's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 3rd February, commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -