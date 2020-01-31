|
CUTLER Sylvia Lorraine Passed away on Monday 27th January 2020. Late of Robina and formerly of Plymouth Place, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Allan (deceased), Loving Mother of Sue and Greg, Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother to their Families. Aged 95 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Sylvia's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 3rd February, commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 31, 2020