Bowditch Susan Passed away peacefully on Friday 13th September 2019. Late of Boronia Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Wife of David, Loving Mother and Mother in law of Sandy and Chris, Michael and Fiona, Glen and Becky, Amanda and Warren, Adored Nan of Shae, Cooper, Indy, Trix, Tasman, Toby, Beau and Great Nan to Theodore, Loving Daughter of Stan and Shirley, Sister, Sister in law and Aunt to their Families. Aged 64 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Susan's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th September 2019 commencing at 11.30am. By special request please wear bright colourful clothing. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Susan's Life all proceeds will be given to the Asthma Foundation, a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 18, 2019