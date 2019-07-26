|
HOLLIS Sophie Passed away peacefully on Wednessday 24th July, 2019. Late of the Retreat Village, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved wife of Peter, much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Julie and James, Michelle and Greg. Adored Grandma of Zoe and Blake. Aged 72 Years The relatives and friends are invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service for Sophie's life to be held at the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wedessday 31st July, 2019, commencing at 10am. In Lieu of floral tributes, donations would be appreciated to Wauchope Palliative Care Unit in Sophie's memory, a donation bowl will be available at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 26, 2019