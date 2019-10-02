|
KILPATRICK Shirley Margaret Passed away peacefully on 29th September 2019 at Mingaletta Aged Care Port Macquarie
Aged 79 years
Beloved wife of Bob (dec), loving Mother of Jenny, John (dec), Ruth & all their families.
Family & Friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Shiley's life at Uniting Church, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Thursday 3rd October 2019 commencing at 11am
In Leiu of flowers donations to Uniting Church would be appreciated.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 2, 2019