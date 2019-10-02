Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley KILPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret KILPATRICK

Add a Memory
Shirley Margaret KILPATRICK Notice
KILPATRICK Shirley Margaret Passed away peacefully on 29th September 2019 at Mingaletta Aged Care Port Macquarie

Aged 79 years

Beloved wife of Bob (dec), loving Mother of Jenny, John (dec), Ruth & all their families.

Family & Friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Shiley's life at Uniting Church, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Thursday 3rd October 2019 commencing at 11am

In Leiu of flowers donations to Uniting Church would be appreciated.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.