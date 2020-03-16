|
HARN Shane Kimberly Tragically Passed Away on Saturday 29th February 2020 at Bonny Hills late of Brindabella Way, Port Macquarie. Much Loved Husband of Rosemary and loving Dad and Father-In-law of Jarred, Hannah, Tiffany & Andrew, Cherished Son of Tom and Patricia & Brother of Glenn. Aged 57 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Shane will be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th March 2020 commencing at 10.00AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery All Family, Close Friends and Paragliding mates, all Corrective Service Colleagues and Returned Service Men and Women are warmly invited to Attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 16, 2020