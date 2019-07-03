Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane HOMBSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Andrew "Shano" HOMBSCH

Add a Memory
Shane Andrew "Shano" HOMBSCH Notice
Hombsch Shane Andrew 'Shano' Passed away peacefully at the Port Macquarie Base Hospital on Thursday 27th June 2019. Late of Settlement Point Road Port Macquarie, formerly of Tamworth. Dearly Beloved Partner of Lynette, loving Father and stepfather of Tennae and Family and Corey and family. Much loved son of Ronald and Marjorie. Loved Brother of Nicole, Loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 54 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Shane will be celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 5th July, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.