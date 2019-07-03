|
|
Hombsch Shane Andrew 'Shano' Passed away peacefully at the Port Macquarie Base Hospital on Thursday 27th June 2019. Late of Settlement Point Road Port Macquarie, formerly of Tamworth. Dearly Beloved Partner of Lynette, loving Father and stepfather of Tennae and Family and Corey and family. Much loved son of Ronald and Marjorie. Loved Brother of Nicole, Loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 54 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Shane will be celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 5th July, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
