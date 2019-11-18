Home
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Sandra Dawn (SANDY) CLAYWORTH


1956 - 2019
CLAYWORTH (SANDY) Sandra Dawn 21st February 1956 ~ 9th November 2019 Late of Ballina, formerly of Wauchope and Port Macquarie. Loving Mother of Bronwen, Jaime, Kelly, Deanne, Shannon, Deon and puppy dog Charlie. Exceptional Mother-in-law of Craig and Michael. Devoted Grandmother of Jacinta, Chloe, Chenelle, Chekita, Ashley, Jaime-Lee, Jade, Beau, Curtis, Joshua Destiny-Jane, Addena-Lee, Ruby-Paige, William, Corey, Axel and Mia. Adored Great Grandmother to Nathan, Noah and Krystal-Lee. Cherished Daughter of Reginald and Dawn. Nurturing Sister of David, Karren, Kathie, Shane and Paul. Memorable Sister-in-law of Louise, John, Peter, Sharon and Mary. Aged 63 years Please join us to celebrate the spirited Life that Sandy lived which will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 20th November 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. By special request you are asked to wear something Leopard print to honour her energetic sense of style.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 18, 2019
