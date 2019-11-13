|
BUCKLEY Ronald Mathew Gordon (Ron) November 10th 2019 Peacefully At RSL Lifecare, Arthur Blackburn V C Gardens. Late Of Crisp Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Betty (Deceased) and loving Father & Father-in-law of Jeanette & Mark, Trish & Dale and Wonderful Pop of Hannah & Mathew & Poppy of Charlotte & Samantha. Aged 82 years In our Hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Ron will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the Prayers Following The Mass The Cortege will Proceed to the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 13, 2019