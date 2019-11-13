Home
Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St Agnes Catholic Church
Hay Street,
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Mathew Gordon (Ron) BUCKLEY

Add a Memory
Ronald Mathew Gordon (Ron) BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY Ronald Mathew Gordon (Ron) November 10th 2019 Peacefully At RSL Lifecare, Arthur Blackburn V C Gardens. Late Of Crisp Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Betty (Deceased) and loving Father & Father-in-law of Jeanette & Mark, Trish & Dale and Wonderful Pop of Hannah & Mathew & Poppy of Charlotte & Samantha. Aged 82 years In our Hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Ron will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the Prayers Following The Mass The Cortege will Proceed to the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -