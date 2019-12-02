Home
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Phillip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Ronald Charles HURST

Hurst Ronald Charles Better known as Ron Passed away suddenly on 26th November 2019 Aged 78 years Loving Husband of Margaret, much loved Father and Father In-law of Geoffrey (deceased), Anthony & Kim and Sandra & Chris. Much loved Pop and Grand Pop to his Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Ron's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 2, 2019
