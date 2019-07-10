|
ALDEN, Rodger Bennett Passed away peacefully at Emmaus on Saturday 6th July, 2019. Late of Lake Road, Port Macquarie. Loving Husband of Marj. Loving Father and Father in Law of Geoff and Marg, Peter and Ruth and John. Loving Dannad of Alisa, Mark, Freya, Tom and Cameron. Aged 92 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Rodger to be celebrated in the chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Saturday 13th July, 2019 Commencing at 10am. In Lieu of floral tributes, donations can be made to Rural Aid for Drought Relief in Rodger's memory a donation bowl will be available at the chapel.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 10, 2019