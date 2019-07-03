|
Stewart 'Bob' Robert Douglas Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th June, 2019 surrounded by his loving Family. Late of Federation Way, Telegraph Point. Dearly Beloved Husband of Angie. Loving Father of Craig, Glen and Damien. Adored Grandad to their Families, Fond Brother of Junie and Uncle to their Families. Aged 77 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Bob's Life will be held in the Uniting Church Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Friday 5th July, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in honour of Bob's life all proceeds will be given to the Port Macquarie Pallivate Care a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News from July 3 to July 4, 2019