Cowan Richard Michael Passed away peacefully on Monday 8th July 2019 at his residence, Mooney Street, Telegraph Point. Dearly Loved Husband of Jenny, Loving Father and Father in law of Lesa and John, Danni and Justin and Shane Adored Grandfather to their Families, Fond Uncle of Troy, Michael and Michelle. Aged 67 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Richard's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 18th July 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Richard's Life all proceeds will be given to the Port Macquarie Palliative Care a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 12, 2019