Home
Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Tabour PATRICK

Add a Memory
Rex Tabour PATRICK Notice
PATRICK Rex Tabour Passed away peacefully on 11th December 2019 at Mingaletta Aged Care. Loving Husband of Aileen (Dec). Muched loved Father and Father in Law of Trish, John & Chrissy. Adored Grandfather of Sarah, Josh, Toby, Alexander, Gracey, Bonny and Joseph and their Partners. Precious Great Grandfather of Breanna, Darling, Jasper, Tallulah & Lily. Aged 89 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of Rex to be celebrated in the chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 16th December 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -