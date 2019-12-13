|
|
PATRICK Rex Tabour Passed away peacefully on 11th December 2019 at Mingaletta Aged Care. Loving Husband of Aileen (Dec). Muched loved Father and Father in Law of Trish, John & Chrissy. Adored Grandfather of Sarah, Josh, Toby, Alexander, Gracey, Bonny and Joseph and their Partners. Precious Great Grandfather of Breanna, Darling, Jasper, Tallulah & Lily. Aged 89 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of Rex to be celebrated in the chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 16th December 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 13, 2019