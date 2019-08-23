|
|
PLAYER, REGINALD RALPH Reg died peacefully at St Agnes Village in Port Macquarie, 20th August,2019. Aged 99 years. Reg is now reunited with his beloved Wife Clare Ellen (nee Brennan) who died in 2014. Reg was a true gentleman with a wicked sense of humour who gave much to others in the community. He loved his golf and bowls, and had many happy memories as a member of Panthers, where he continued to play into his 90's. The son of Sidney and Ada Player(nee Hahn) and brother to Roy and Lesley, Reg will be dearly missed and always remembered by his extended Brennan and Player families in Melbourne and beyond. Christopher and Louise Player, David and Judith Player, sister-in-law Sr. Mary of Christ (Patricia Brennan), and Marie, Tricia, Kiri, Michael, John, Clare, Peter, David, Kevin, Paul and Julianne Brennan. May his dear soul Rest in Peace. Our thanks to the staff of St. Agnes Village and Doctor Ben Gordon for their great care of our darling Reg.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 23, 2019