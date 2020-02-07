Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Phillip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Raymond Ronald EVANS

Raymond Ronald EVANS Notice
EVANS Raymond Ronald Better known as Ray.

Passed away peacefully on 1st February 2020 in the devoted care of Bethany Aged Care,

Port Macquarie.

Loving Husband of June (deceased), much loved Father of Dennis & Wayne,

loved Father in-law & Grandfather.

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Ray's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Monday 10th February 2020 commencing at 11.30am



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 7, 2020
