TILLEY Raymond Anthony 'Affectionately known as Ray'
Late of Burrawan Street, Port Macquarie and formerly of Sydney. Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Julee & Craig, Narelle and Natalee.
Loved Grandad to his nine Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.
'Aged 76 Years'
The relatives and friends of Ray are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held on Tuesday 18th February, 2020 at Mark G Hammond Funeral Services Chapel, 59 Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.00 am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 14, 2020