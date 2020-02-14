Home
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
View Map
Raymond Anthony TILLEY

Raymond Anthony TILLEY Notice
TILLEY Raymond Anthony 'Affectionately known as Ray'

Late of Burrawan Street, Port Macquarie and formerly of Sydney. Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Julee & Craig, Narelle and Natalee.

Loved Grandad to his nine Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.

'Aged 76 Years'

The relatives and friends of Ray are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held on Tuesday 18th February, 2020 at Mark G Hammond Funeral Services Chapel, 59 Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.00 am.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -