|
|
WHITE Phillip John Passed away peacefully on Friday 4th October 2019. Late of Ocean Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Son of Geoff and Joyce (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of Graham (deceased), Loving Brother and Brother in law of Karen and Kevin, Diana and Brett and much Loved Uncle to his 6 Nephews. Aged 62 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Phil's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 15th October, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. The Family have requested that everyone attending the funeral for Phil, please wear Parramatta Colours.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 11, 2019