|
|
PARKER Philip James Late of Kendall, formally of North Haven and Narrabeen.
Much loved son of Jim and Jenny, brother to Stephanie, Simon and Jonathan, loved by their families. Father of Chase and grandfather to Hazel.
Aged 50 years
The relatives and friends of Philip are respectfully invited to attend a service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held at the chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, 21 Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 29th January 2020 commencing at 10am.
A donation box will be situated at the chapel and donations to the local fire relief fund would be greatly appreciated.
Jim and Jenny wish to convey their grateful thanks to everyone who has supported them over the last days and to those who were Philips friends.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 22, 2020