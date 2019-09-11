|
|
LYNCH Maxwell Peter Known as Peter 23.10.1937 ~ 8.9.2019 Passed away after a long illness. Late of Singleton, formerly of Port Macquarie and Parramatta. Loved partner of Janelle. Much loved Father of Michael, Cheryl, Angela and Mary. Father-in-law of Liz, Geoff and Brent. Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their children. Aged 81 Years May he rest in peace Chasing the next big winner... Relatives and Friends of Peter are invited to attend his funeral service at 12.30pm Tuesday 17th September at St Mary's Catholic Church Toukley, then onto Noraville cemetery, refreshments afterwards at Toukley RSL.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 11, 2019