BALL Peter James Formerly of Comboyne and Port Macquarie. Passed away suddenly on Monday 7th October 2019. Loved and adored Father of Chelsea, Sarah, Elye, Aryn. Dearly loved son of Rita and much loved brother to Sandra and uncle to Tracey, Brian, Gavin and Jason and all of their families. A great poppy to all his grand children. Aged 58 years. Friends and family are invited to Peter's funeral to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield Crematoriam at 12 noon on Friday 18th October 2019.
Published in Port Macquarie News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019