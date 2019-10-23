|
DUFF Peter Gerard October 21st 2019, Peacefully At Hospital. Late Of Parklands Village, Hindman Street, Port Macquarie and Formerly of Forbes. Dearly Beloved Husband of Myrelle and loving Father & Father in-law of Tony & Robyn, Dette, Julie & Peter, Chris & Suzie, Dannielle & Roger, Liz & John, Matt & Simone, Josh & Alison and very much loved Grandfather of 17 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild, Fond Brother of Mary (Deceased), Monica, Frances (Deceased), Thea (Deceased), Kevin and their Families. Aged 83 years The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul Peter will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 25th October 2019 commencing at 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the Prayers Following The Mass The Cortege will Proceed to the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 23, 2019