Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela HOOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela HOOPER

Add a Memory
Pamela HOOPER Notice
HOOPER Pamela Passed away on the 13th August 2019

Aged 79 years

Late of Fernbank Creek Road Port Macquarie

Much loved wife of Ray (deceased) loving Mother of Vicky, Garry, Greg, Amanda & Rickie. Much loved Nan to her Grandchildren and Geat Grandchildren

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celabration of Pamela's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Monday 19th August 2019 commencing at 1pm thence for Internment in the Lawn Cemetery



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.