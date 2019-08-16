|
HOOPER Pamela Passed away on the 13th August 2019
Aged 79 years
Late of Fernbank Creek Road Port Macquarie
Much loved wife of Ray (deceased) loving Mother of Vicky, Garry, Greg, Amanda & Rickie. Much loved Nan to her Grandchildren and Geat Grandchildren
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celabration of Pamela's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Monday 19th August 2019 commencing at 1pm thence for Internment in the Lawn Cemetery
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 16, 2019