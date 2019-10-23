|
HOGAN Olive Grace 'POLLY'
Peacefully 19th October 2019. Late of Port Macquarie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Thomas & Michele, Wendy & Bob, Stephen & Karen, Linda & Greg, and Jeffrey & Nicole. Adored grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Aged 87 years
The relatives and friends of Polly are respectfully invited to attend a service of thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held on Friday 25th October 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie, with prayers commencing at 8:30am.
Resting in Gods tender care
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 23, 2019