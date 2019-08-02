|
Daly Olga Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th July 2019 at Emmaus, Port Macquarie. Formerly of Willow Tree. Loving Wife of Bill (Deceased) Loving Mother of Stuart and Kim and Mother in Law of Gena. Loving Nanna of Rebecca, Madeleine, Lachlan and Belle and Great Nanna of Nixon and Nala. Aged 85 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pat to be celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 8th August 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 2, 2019