Home
Services
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65831266
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel TREVASKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Albert TREVASKIS

Add a Memory
Noel Albert TREVASKIS Notice
TREVASKIS Noel Albert Passed away peacefully on Sunday 16th February 2020. Formerly of Bridge Street, Port Macquarie. Loving Husband of Winnifred (Dec). Loving Brother of Dick, Anne, Sheila and Lola and their families. Aged 91 Years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's Funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -