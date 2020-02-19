|
TREVASKIS Noel Albert Passed away peacefully on Sunday 16th February 2020. Formerly of Bridge Street, Port Macquarie. Loving Husband of Winnifred (Dec). Loving Brother of Dick, Anne, Sheila and Lola and their families. Aged 91 Years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Noel's Funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 19, 2020