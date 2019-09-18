Home
Neville John OAM PHF CLARK

Neville John OAM PHF CLARK Notice
CLARK Neville John OAM PHF September 15th 2019, Peacefully at Port Macquarie Base Hospital late of Bellevue Gardens, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Pat (Deceased) and loving Father and Father In-law Philip, Mandy & Peter Grant, very Much Loved Pop of Nathan and Stephine and Their partners Jessika & Josh, fond Brother of David (Deceased), Jim (Deceased), Brenda (Deceased) and Lloyd and Their Families. Aged 88 years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Neville will be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday September 23rd 2019 commencing at 10.00AM.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 18, 2019
