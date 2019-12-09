|
GREEN (MERV) Mervyn Malcolm Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019. Late of Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Frances, Loving Father and Father in law of Suzanne and David Wilson, and Nicholas Green. Adored Pop of Amanda, Katie and Nicole and Great Poppy of Ashton, Marli, Danika, Eli and Eva to their Families. Aged 86 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Merv's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 10th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 9, 2019