Melinda Narell CUNNING

Melinda Narell CUNNING Notice
CUNNING Melinda Narell Fondly known as Mel

Passed away in Liverpool Hospital on 14th October 2019

Aged 51 years

Formerly of Telegraph Point & Port Macquarie

Much loved Mother of Barry (dec), BJ, Krystal, Jake & Noah and will be sadly missed by her Grandchildren

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Mel's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 21st October 2019 commencing at 1pm



Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 18, 2019
