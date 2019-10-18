|
|
CUNNING Melinda Narell Fondly known as Mel
Passed away in Liverpool Hospital on 14th October 2019
Aged 51 years
Formerly of Telegraph Point & Port Macquarie
Much loved Mother of Barry (dec), BJ, Krystal, Jake & Noah and will be sadly missed by her Grandchildren
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Mel's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 21st October 2019 commencing at 1pm
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 18, 2019