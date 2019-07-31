Home
Mavis Muriel CLOW

Mavis Muriel CLOW Notice
CLOW Mavis Muriel Passed away peacefully at Emmaus Nursing Home on 27th July 2019 Aged 90 years

Dearly loved wife of Alfred (deceased), loving Mother and Mother In-Law of Neville & Debbie, Beryl & Robert, Annette & Tony, Sandra & Clint, Jennifer & Tom and Geoffrey & Carol. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother to all her Grandchilldren.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attennd a celebration of Mavis' life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Friday 2nd August 2019 commencing at 10am



Published in Port Macquarie News on July 31, 2019
