Maureen Elizabeth Clare BRUCE

Maureen Elizabeth Clare BRUCE Notice
BRUCE Maureen Elizabeth Clare Passed away peacefully on 19th September 2019 in Port Macquarie and formerly of Ulladulla.

Aged 81 years

Loving wife of Tom (Dec), much loved Mother & Mother In law of Kim & Anthony and Steven & Tanya. Loved Nan to Matthew, Natthan & Dalton, 'Big Nan' to Layla, Jayde & Hazel. Life long friends of Jim & Pat Arkley.

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Maureen's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 24th September 2019 commencing at 10am



Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 23, 2019
