Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CHOWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ruth (EGGINS OF LISMORE) CHOWN

Add a Memory
Margaret Ruth (EGGINS OF LISMORE) CHOWN Notice
Chown (nee Eggins of Lismore) Margaret Ruth Of Port Macquarie, formerly of Sydney, originally of Lismore NSW. Peacefully passwed away at Bethany Aged Care on Friday 13th September 2019. Aged 90 years Loving and much loved wife of Brian (dec'd 2004). Together again in God's embrace. Loving & loved Mother of Judy, Philip, Jocelyn, Virginia (dec'd) & Carolyn. Loving & loved Grandmother of Dean, Ashleigh, Luke, Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Craig, Jessica, Adam, Erin & Kate. Loving & loved Great Grandmother of many. A loving friend to many Forever in our Hearts A service of Celebration for the life of Margaret we be held at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, 50 Hay Street, Port Macquarie at 1:00pm on Monday 23rd September 2019. All Welcome including Probus, Masonic Widows & Rotary members. No flowers please. Instead donations to Hastings Cancer Trust - web: hastingscancertrust.org.au PO Box 9272, Port Macquarie, NSW, 2444. A donation box for this cause will be available at the Church.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.