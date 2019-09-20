|
Chown (nee Eggins of Lismore) Margaret Ruth Of Port Macquarie, formerly of Sydney, originally of Lismore NSW. Peacefully passwed away at Bethany Aged Care on Friday 13th September 2019. Aged 90 years Loving and much loved wife of Brian (dec'd 2004). Together again in God's embrace. Loving & loved Mother of Judy, Philip, Jocelyn, Virginia (dec'd) & Carolyn. Loving & loved Grandmother of Dean, Ashleigh, Luke, Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Craig, Jessica, Adam, Erin & Kate. Loving & loved Great Grandmother of many. A loving friend to many Forever in our Hearts A service of Celebration for the life of Margaret we be held at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, 50 Hay Street, Port Macquarie at 1:00pm on Monday 23rd September 2019. All Welcome including Probus, Masonic Widows & Rotary members. No flowers please. Instead donations to Hastings Cancer Trust - web: hastingscancertrust.org.au PO Box 9272, Port Macquarie, NSW, 2444. A donation box for this cause will be available at the Church.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 20, 2019