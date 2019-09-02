|
Semchyshyn Margaret Jill Better known as Jilly Passed away peacefully on Thursday 29 th August 2019. Late of Sirius Close, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Wife of Mike, Loving Mother and Mother in law of Clay and Lana, Dean and Kirrily. Adored Nan to their Families. Aged 80 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Jilly's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 5th September 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Jilly's Life all proceeds will be given to the Port Macquarie Palliative Care, a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 2, 2019