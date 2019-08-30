|
EARNSHAW, Margaret Gwendolene Suddenly passed away on Monday 26th August, 2019 at Mingaletta, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie, late of Ocean Drive, Port Macquarie. A Beloved Wife to Barry. Adored Mum to Brian and Trish. Loving Sister-In-Law of Greg and Marie. Loved Aunty of Donna, and Good Friend of John. Aged 75 Years A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 10th September, 2019, commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 30, 2019