Home
Services
Mark G Hammond Funerals
67A Bold Street
Laurieton, New South Wales 2443
(02) 6559 5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BARLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann BARLIN

Add a Memory
Margaret Ann BARLIN Notice
BARLIN Margaret Ann 23rd August 2019. Late of Lorne. Formerly of Wauchope and Port Macquarie. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Loving mother to Rachel, James and Sarah. Nanny to her four grandchildren.

Aged 68 years

The Relatives and Friends of Margaret are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held Monday 2nd September in the Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30am.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be appreciated and a donation box will be available at the Chapel.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.