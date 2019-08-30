|
BARLIN Margaret Ann 23rd August 2019. Late of Lorne. Formerly of Wauchope and Port Macquarie. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Loving mother to Rachel, James and Sarah. Nanny to her four grandchildren.
Aged 68 years
The Relatives and Friends of Margaret are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held Monday 2nd September in the Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be appreciated and a donation box will be available at the Chapel.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 30, 2019