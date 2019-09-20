Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne RASKOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Robin RASKOW

Add a Memory
Lynne Robin RASKOW Notice
Raskow Lynne Robin Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th September, 2019. Late of Newport Village, Port Macquarie . Dearly beloved Wife of Brian, loving Mother and Mother in law of Paul and Nicole, Sarah and Sam, and Mark. Adored Grandma to their families. Aged 67 Years Promoted to Glory A Service of Thanksgiving for Lynne's Life will be celebrated in the Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 24th September, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Thence for Private Cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations maybe made to the Salvation Army in Lynne's memory a donation bowl will be a provide at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.