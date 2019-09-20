|
|
Raskow Lynne Robin Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th September, 2019. Late of Newport Village, Port Macquarie . Dearly beloved Wife of Brian, loving Mother and Mother in law of Paul and Nicole, Sarah and Sam, and Mark. Adored Grandma to their families. Aged 67 Years Promoted to Glory A Service of Thanksgiving for Lynne's Life will be celebrated in the Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 24th September, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Thence for Private Cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations maybe made to the Salvation Army in Lynne's memory a donation bowl will be a provide at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 20, 2019