Rogers Lynette (Lyn) Evelyn Lyn passed away at the age of 81 on Monday 30 March 2020, after a long and brave struggle with cancer. Lyn was the dearly loved Wife of Michael, Sister-in-law to Susan and Herbert and Aunt to Sherman. Heartfelt thanks go to the Staff at the Wauchope Palliative Care Unit and to Dr Lewis and the team at 5 Star Medical Centre for their dedicated care and support. Privately cremated. A celebration of Lyn's life will be held later this year.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 3, 2020