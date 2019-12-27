Home
BAKER Lyndsay David Passed away on Friday 20th December 2019. Late of Marbuk Avenue, Port Macquarie and formerly of Sydney. Loving Husband of Dawn and Loving Father of Andrew, Loving Brother of Venetia and all their families. Gone too soon Always remembered The relatives and friends of Lyndsay are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral service to be celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 2nd January 2020 commencing at 1pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 27, 2019
