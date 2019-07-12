|
|
Walesby Lois Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th July, 2019. Late of Garden Lodge, Garden Village and formerly of Hillcrest Avenue, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Ron (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Lorryl and Glyn, Warwick and Kathy, Jan and Ian, and very much Loved Grandma of Andrew, Adam, Kelly, Matthew (deceased), Stephanie, Benjamin and Michael and their Families. Aged 96 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Lois will be celebrated in St. Thomas' Anglican Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 19th July, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At conclusion of this Service a Private Cremation will take place. In Lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made towards Missionary Aviation Fellowship in Lois' memory, a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 12, 2019