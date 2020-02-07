|
PEARSON Leslie John 'Les' Passed away on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Late of Nicholls Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Janice, Loving Father of Stuart and Michael, Adore Poppy of Heath and William. Aged 82 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Les's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 13th February, commencing at 10.00am. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 7, 2020