Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Leslie John "Les" PEARSON

Leslie John "Les" PEARSON Notice
PEARSON Leslie John 'Les' Passed away on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Late of Nicholls Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Janice, Loving Father of Stuart and Michael, Adore Poppy of Heath and William. Aged 82 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Les's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 13th February, commencing at 10.00am. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 7, 2020
