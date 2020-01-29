Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Phillip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Leslie Arthur HAMMOND

Leslie Arthur HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND Leslie Arthur 'Better known as Les'

Passed away peacefully on 27th January 2020 Aged 95 years.

Much loved Husband of DJ (deceased), loving Father of Paul & John and he will be sadly missed by his Grandchildren.

Proud member of 2/5 Australian Infantry Battalion 1942-1947

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Les' life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 31st January 2020, commencing at 11.30am.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 29, 2020
