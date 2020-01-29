|
|
HAMMOND Leslie Arthur 'Better known as Les'
Passed away peacefully on 27th January 2020 Aged 95 years.
Much loved Husband of DJ (deceased), loving Father of Paul & John and he will be sadly missed by his Grandchildren.
Proud member of 2/5 Australian Infantry Battalion 1942-1947
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Les' life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 31st January 2020, commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 29, 2020