JOHNSTON Lesley Dawn Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12th October 2019 at Emmaus Age Care. Late of Mimosa Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Chris, Loving Mother and Mother in law of Michelle and Philip, David and Desley Karen and Luke, Adored Mardi to their Families. Aged 71 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Lesley will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Thursday 17th October 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 16, 2019