Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Dawn JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Lesley Dawn JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Lesley Dawn Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12th October 2019 at Emmaus Age Care. Late of Mimosa Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Chris, Loving Mother and Mother in law of Michelle and Philip, David and Desley Karen and Luke, Adored Mardi to their Families. Aged 71 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Lesley will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Thursday 17th October 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.