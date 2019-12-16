Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Phillip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Leigh Robert FITZ-ALAN

Leigh Robert FITZ-ALAN Notice
FITZ-ALAN Leigh Robert Also known as Leroy

Passed away suddenly on 6th December 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, aged 71 years.

Loving Husband of Pauline, much loved Dad of Angela (Blossom), Stephen, Step Dad to Ross, Poppy to Dean & Ethan. Sadly missed by Sister Jane & Brother In-law Mark.

A much loved friend, larrikin & Legend to all.

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Leigh's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th December 2019 commencing at 1pm thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery.

By family request donations to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which can be made at the service.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 16, 2019
