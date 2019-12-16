|
|
FITZ-ALAN Leigh Robert Also known as Leroy
Passed away suddenly on 6th December 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, aged 71 years.
Loving Husband of Pauline, much loved Dad of Angela (Blossom), Stephen, Step Dad to Ross, Poppy to Dean & Ethan. Sadly missed by Sister Jane & Brother In-law Mark.
A much loved friend, larrikin & Legend to all.
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Leigh's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th December 2019 commencing at 1pm thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery.
By family request donations to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which can be made at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 16, 2019